Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 43 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,749,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Booking by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Booking by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 268,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 267,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Booking by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price target for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,971.67.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,421.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,821.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,944.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,280.00 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $22.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

