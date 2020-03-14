Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $147.78 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $135.32 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 738.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $1,444,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,415 shares of company stock worth $79,705,644 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.45.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

