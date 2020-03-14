Bowie Capital Management LLC Has $12.19 Million Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies comprises approximately 3.3% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,325,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.76.

EL opened at $172.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $152.47 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

