Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 890.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 333,372 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3,053.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 322,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 311,832 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 554,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 289,346 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Amgen by 643.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 330,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,765,000 after purchasing an additional 286,385 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $202.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.36.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc
BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc
Islay Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc.
Islay Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc.
Doyle Wealth Management Grows Position in Microsoft Co.
Doyle Wealth Management Grows Position in Microsoft Co.
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Boeing Co
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Boeing Co
Key Financial Inc Invests $6.38 Million in Apple Inc.
Key Financial Inc Invests $6.38 Million in Apple Inc.
Apple Inc. Stock Holdings Raised by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC
Apple Inc. Stock Holdings Raised by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report