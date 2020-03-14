Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,036 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.3% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $158.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $113.78 and a one year high of $190.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

