Madison Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 123,948 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $19,547,000. Microsoft accounts for about 5.6% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $158.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.10 and a 200-day moving average of $153.33. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $113.78 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

