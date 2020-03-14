Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $277.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.63. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,216.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.