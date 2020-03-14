Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,512 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE opened at $221.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $187.29 and a 12-month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.93.

In related news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,555.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,465 shares of company stock worth $13,095,996 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

