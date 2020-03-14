Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $420,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 815.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $54.36 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.85.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

