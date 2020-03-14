Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $14.97 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $328.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $413.46 and its 200-day moving average is $395.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $292.53 and a twelve month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

