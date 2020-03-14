Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Apple were worth $86,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,049,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $601,713,000 after acquiring an additional 165,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $277.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,216.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

