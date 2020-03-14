Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Apple were worth $86,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,049,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $601,713,000 after acquiring an additional 165,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $277.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,216.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

