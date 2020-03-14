Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 721.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $309,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.85.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

