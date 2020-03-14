Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Takes $1.07 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $466,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $277.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.63. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,216.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

