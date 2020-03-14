Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up approximately 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $18,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.97.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal stock opened at $110.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $94.50 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average is $108.46.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

