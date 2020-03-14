Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 173,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,352 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,902,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,882,000 after purchasing an additional 103,647 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,853,000 after purchasing an additional 628,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,778,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,902,000 after purchasing an additional 131,666 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.85.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $23.66 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.