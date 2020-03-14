Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $63.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.17. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $6,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $27,220,000 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on K shares. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

