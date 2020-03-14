Credit Suisse AG Buys 46,494 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,494 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Diamondback Energy worth $20,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 358.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,358 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $196,391,000 after purchasing an additional 938,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $780,121,000 after purchasing an additional 511,218 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,049,000 after purchasing an additional 450,265 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,206,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.09. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. ValuEngine cut Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

