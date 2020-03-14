Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,359 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.24% of Kimco Realty worth $20,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $2,516,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 353,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KIM. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

