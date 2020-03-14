Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $22,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,525,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COO opened at $291.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $272.78 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

