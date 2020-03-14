Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,201 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $23,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 64,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,740 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,021,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 152,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 73,770 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann bought 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,221.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHC. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

BHC stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.