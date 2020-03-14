Credit Suisse AG Has $24.43 Million Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,307 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.27% of National Retail Properties worth $24,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,592 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,008,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,325,000 after purchasing an additional 496,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,213,000 after purchasing an additional 310,189 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,649 shares of company stock worth $2,866,869 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NNN opened at $48.41 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.25.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

