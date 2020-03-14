Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $653,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $189.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.55. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $232.08.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Invesco Ltd. Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG
Invesco Ltd. Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG
Harley-Davidson Inc Position Boosted by Credit Suisse AG
Harley-Davidson Inc Position Boosted by Credit Suisse AG
51job, Inc. Stake Raised by Credit Suisse AG
51job, Inc. Stake Raised by Credit Suisse AG
Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in VF Corp
Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in VF Corp
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners
Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report