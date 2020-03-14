Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $653,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $189.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.55. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $232.08.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

