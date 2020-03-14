Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $57.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.99. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

