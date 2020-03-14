Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 576,224 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3,167.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,224 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Thor Industries worth $44,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,039,000 after purchasing an additional 209,739 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,214,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,241,000 after buying an additional 187,874 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,934,000 after buying an additional 474,335 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after buying an additional 24,404 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after buying an additional 112,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of THO opened at $49.87 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.