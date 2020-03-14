SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of SL Green Realty worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.75. SL Green Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

