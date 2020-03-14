Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $43,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,404,000 after purchasing an additional 996,023 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,291,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,722,000 after purchasing an additional 240,942 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CME Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 614,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,359,000 after buying an additional 115,119 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in CME Group by 322.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 149,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after buying an additional 114,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $182.01 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.69 and a 200-day moving average of $208.21.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,681 shares of company stock worth $2,009,327 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.