Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HDS. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $42,419,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the third quarter worth about $39,175,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 917.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 931,785 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $9,759,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in HD Supply by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,257,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 152,696 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HDS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of HDS opened at $31.70 on Friday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

