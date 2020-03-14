Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Stake Boosted by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 634.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $32.44 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

LEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.