Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of L Brands worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 827.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on L Brands in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on L Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.21.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $16.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. L Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.