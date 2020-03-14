Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 1,107.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 547,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,029 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $41,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $271,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,330.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.69 per share, with a total value of $161,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,074.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SWX opened at $58.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.56. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $92.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.33%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

