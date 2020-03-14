Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,743 Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $47,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Mantech International by 417.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average of $76.11. Mantech International Corp has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Mantech International’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

MANT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mantech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Mantech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

