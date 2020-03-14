Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Position Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,022,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,844 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $48,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. Logitech International SA has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $902.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International SA will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 36,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,719,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,972 shares of company stock worth $3,739,556 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

