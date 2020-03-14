Citigroup Inc. Sells 37,201 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,201 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Repligen by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,088,000 after buying an additional 512,455 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Repligen by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,541,000 after acquiring an additional 302,733 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Repligen by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 73,221 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 193.5% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 49,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $193,201.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,405,789.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $39,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,129.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,384. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $98.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 12.15. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $52.87 and a one year high of $109.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.35, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

