Citigroup Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,052 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON opened at $47.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products Co has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

SON has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.