Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,954 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 181.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after buying an additional 190,743 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 42,377 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,016 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,592,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

ENTA opened at $53.93 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $47.42 and a 1-year high of $105.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.68.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

