AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 238.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of AppFolio worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APPF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AppFolio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $1,793,686.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,236,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “reduce” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $101.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. AppFolio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.61 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

