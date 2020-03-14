Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $3.66 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Barnes Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Barnes Group by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 19,009 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.91.

B stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

