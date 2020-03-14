129,135 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of NeoGenomics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,263 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 22.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 82.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 98,001 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. First Analysis raised NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 366.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,616,882.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,706,760.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

