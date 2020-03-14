Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $4.11 Million in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAD. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $95.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.14. Lithia Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

