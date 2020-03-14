Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 243.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,347,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,159,000 after purchasing an additional 954,954 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth about $12,892,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 6.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of ESLT opened at $122.82 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $116.84 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESLT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.