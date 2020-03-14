Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $9.68 Million Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ubiquiti worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Ubiquiti by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $228,301.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UI opened at $122.92 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.22 and a 52-week high of $199.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.32.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 592.27% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ubiquiti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

