Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,527 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas acquired 6,300 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $99,477.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,556.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.