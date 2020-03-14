Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,275 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Docusign by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Docusign by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $801,403.26. Following the sale, the executive now owns 191,408 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $54,017,863.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,553,682 shares of company stock valued at $116,814,545 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $92.55.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

