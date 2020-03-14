Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 949,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,702 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.30% of Smart Sand worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Smart Sand by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.15. Smart Sand Inc has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32.

Several research analysts have commented on SND shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Smart Sand from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Smart Sand from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Sand has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

