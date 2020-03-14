Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 3,152.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,323 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Federated Investors worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Federated Investors by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $1,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $263,367.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Federated Investors stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. Federated Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

