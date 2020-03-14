ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of ExlService worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $58.45 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ExlService from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $143,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $41,187.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,616. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

