Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,060,000 after buying an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,403,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,411,000 after buying an additional 384,884 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,020,000 after acquiring an additional 421,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,892,000 after acquiring an additional 56,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,467,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,816,000 after acquiring an additional 133,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.89.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,100,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 236,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,502,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,259 shares of company stock worth $28,377,731 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

