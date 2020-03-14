Fmr LLC Sells 11,400 Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of Avis Budget Group worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CAR stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Bernardo Hees bought 430,169 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,993.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

