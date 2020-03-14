Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.43 Million Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 493,816 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of NovaGold Resources worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNE Partners LLP bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $37,938,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,445,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,715,000 after buying an additional 767,600 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,344,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,849,000 after buying an additional 743,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,644,000 after buying an additional 226,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 317,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 137,845 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $433,122.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $480,092.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,036.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $5.87 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on NG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

