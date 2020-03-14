Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 16,718 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $5.99 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $205.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CFO David A. Gardella purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $39,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles Drucker purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Company insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

